PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 25,996 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.