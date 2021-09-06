PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $64.44 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.