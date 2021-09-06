PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 54.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $222.57 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

