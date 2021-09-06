PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,470.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.34 and a 12-month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

