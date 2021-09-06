Polyient Games Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $206,587.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $113.78 or 0.00219672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

