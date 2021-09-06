Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $7.17 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $4.35 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00013876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00151343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00208007 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.67 or 0.07526013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,529.00 or 0.99778895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.05 or 0.00962472 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

