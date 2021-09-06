Powerledger (POWR) Market Cap Hits $189.10 Million

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $189.10 million and $72.78 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00140922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00790614 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

