Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

APTS opened at $12.74 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

