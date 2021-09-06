Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVA. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 335,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

