Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Now Covered by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of MLNK opened at $27.85 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

