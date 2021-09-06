PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 3.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $97,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after buying an additional 597,853 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

