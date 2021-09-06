Puzo Michael J Acquires 2,002 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.8% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

