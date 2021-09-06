Puzo Michael J Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $54.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

