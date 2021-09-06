Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

