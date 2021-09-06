Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

NYSE CHWY opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chewy by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 182,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

