Qcash One Day Volume Reaches $421.60 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.16 million and approximately $421.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00199437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.45 or 0.07532044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,487.34 or 1.00074026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.22 or 0.00942302 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

