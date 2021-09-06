Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.49. 124,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

