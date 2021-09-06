Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 7,922 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

