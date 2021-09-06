QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $208,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

