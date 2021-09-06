Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,080.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.91), with a volume of 1310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,055 ($26.85).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,921.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,815.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

