Rational Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3,319.57. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

