Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $102.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.43 million to $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $96.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $407.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $440.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.31 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $462.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

