Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

