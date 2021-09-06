Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.48). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $9,579,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.