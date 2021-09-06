Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.48). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $9,579,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

