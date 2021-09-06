Reef Trading Up 18.2% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Reef has a market capitalization of $382.23 million and $103.79 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00280704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00067715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00146994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.81 or 0.00793851 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

