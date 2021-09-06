reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $16,666.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00135606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00791374 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,447,025 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

