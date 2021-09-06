Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,672 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

