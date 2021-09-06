Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

