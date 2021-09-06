Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

