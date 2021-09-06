Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $376.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

