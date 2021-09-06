Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

