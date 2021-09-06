Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

