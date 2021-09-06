Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002402 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $195.34 million and $4.08 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00068036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00147122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.00791154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00047626 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.