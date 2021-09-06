Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a C$80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Cfra upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.46.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$80.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$80.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.