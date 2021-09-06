Reviewing Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.58 $81.14 million $3.30 6.13 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.89 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waterstone Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

