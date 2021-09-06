RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

RFIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.