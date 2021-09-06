Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $272.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

