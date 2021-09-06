Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,526 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $194.07 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

