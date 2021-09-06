Rhumbline Advisers Sells 258 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.