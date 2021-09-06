Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,189 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Evergy were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

