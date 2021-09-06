Rhumbline Advisers Sells 58,586 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

