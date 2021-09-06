Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,109 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.46.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

