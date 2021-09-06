Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 100.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,743,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of RYTM opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

