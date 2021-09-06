RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

