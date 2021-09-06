RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,409 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

