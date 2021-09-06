RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 334 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

