RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 448 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 278,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

