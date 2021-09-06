Robert W. Baird Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $349.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $349.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.54. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.