Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys 1,999 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.24. 408,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,062. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

