Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $109,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.06. 8,353,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

